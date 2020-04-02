ELA Coin (ELAC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $612,451.00

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ELA Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. ELA Coin has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.02599531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00194473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034031 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.