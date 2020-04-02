Electra Market Capitalization Hits $4.30 Million (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Electra has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $4,887.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Cryptopia. In the last week, Electra has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,531,895,090 coins and its circulating supply is 28,664,738,537 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.