Electroneum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $83,257.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $21.51 million and $83,257.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bitbns, CoinBene and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,050,577,156 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene, Bitbns, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Liquid and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

