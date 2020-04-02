Eli Lilly And Co’s (LLY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $148.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.03.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $5.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,725,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day moving average of $125.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,302 shares of company stock worth $126,698,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,438,000 after purchasing an additional 226,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

