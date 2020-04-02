Elis’ (ELSSF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ELSSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elis in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Elis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elis in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elis in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ELSSF stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Elis has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

