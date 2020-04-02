Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Stake Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 210.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Ellington Financial worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 51.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 208,955 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth $198,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of EFC opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Ellington Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $251.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 48.04 and a current ratio of 48.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.04 million. Analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.90%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.