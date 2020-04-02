Elrond (ERD) Reaches Market Cap of $8.07 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Elrond token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance and Binance DEX. In the last week, Elrond has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $8.07 million and $1.75 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.30 or 0.02568511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00194607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 91.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00045625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,790,556,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Elrond's official website is elrond.com. Elrond's official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Binance, Dcoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

