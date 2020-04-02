Elysian Tops One Day Volume of $670,741.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Elysian has a total market cap of $39,572.21 and $670,741.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elysian has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.02601366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00193884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, BitForex, Hotbit, Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

