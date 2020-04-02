Elysium Price Reaches $0.0001 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00586929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007988 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

