Emercoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.74 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.74 million and $7,652.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, HitBTC and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015498 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000356 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,400,263 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, xBTCe, HitBTC, Crex24, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

