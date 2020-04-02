Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post $4.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.36 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $17.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.57 billion to $19.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

NYSE:EMR opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

