Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,316 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,071,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,456,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.