Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Research Coverage Started at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 100.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. Argus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,251,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,456,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $745,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Enbridge by 746.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Enbridge by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,078,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,156 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $62,967,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

