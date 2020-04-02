Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.80 ($9.06).

ENEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.25 ($9.59) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

