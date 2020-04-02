Energy Transfer LP Unit Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 62,615 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 39,134 call options.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.41. 28,186,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,407,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.57%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 128,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $797,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,257.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Richard Perry acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,816,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,523 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 54,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 34,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

