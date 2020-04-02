Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Engie from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Engie from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ENGIY stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. Engie has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $18.09.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

