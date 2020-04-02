ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €13.00 by Credit Suisse Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENI. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €10.75 ($12.50) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.47 ($13.34).

Shares of ENI opened at €9.75 ($11.34) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. ENI has a 52-week low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a 52-week high of €16.02 ($18.63).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

