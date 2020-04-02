Enjin Coin Price Hits $0.0915 on Top Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $74.56 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0915 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, AirSwap and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02634086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00193220 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin's genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,772,129 tokens. Enjin Coin's official Twitter account is @enjin

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjincoin.io.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance, Livecoin, COSS, Coinrail, Kyber Network, Tidex, Bancor Network, AirSwap and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

