Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Entegris in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of ENTG opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.53. Entegris has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $59.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 73,461 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

