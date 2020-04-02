EnterCoin (ENTRC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 47.9% against the dollar. One EnterCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $5,442.24 and approximately $3.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.66 or 0.04420635 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036723 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003405 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,191,164 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net.

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

