Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Cut to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ETM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Entercom Communications from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Shares of NYSE ETM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 91,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $235.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.92. Entercom Communications has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $7.12.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $414.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entercom Communications will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stefan M. Selig purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,288.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 99,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $270,057.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,127.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 516,255 shares of company stock worth $1,288,330 in the last ninety days. 16.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Entercom Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

