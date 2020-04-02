Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Trimmed by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $107,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,943,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,850.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

