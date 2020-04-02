EOS (EOS) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00033843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Bitbns, ZB.COM and Koinex. EOS has a market cap of $2.13 billion and approximately $3.35 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,018,157,791 coins and its circulating supply is 921,457,779 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, QBTC, Bitbns, LBank, Coinsuper, BitMart, Cobinhood, Coinbe, EXX, Tidex, Bibox, IDAX, ABCC, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Fatbtc, BigONE, YoBit, Ovis, ChaoEX, Cryptomate, TOPBTC, Kuna, Livecoin, Coinrail, Kucoin, Huobi, HitBTC, Coinone, WazirX, Kraken, Koinex, CoinExchange, Vebitcoin, Mercatox, Exmo, CoinTiger, COSS, Exrates, Poloniex, Hotbit, Tidebit, CoinEx, OEX, Cryptopia, IDCM, GOPAX, BtcTrade.im, Binance, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, BCEX, CoinBene, Coindeal, DragonEX, DOBI trade, Liqui, DigiFinex, C2CX, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Zebpay, OKEx, BitFlip, RightBTC, CPDAX, Upbit, Bilaxy, Neraex, Rfinex and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

