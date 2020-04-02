Equal Price Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Equal has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Equal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Equal has a market capitalization of $175,654.81 and $200.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.33 or 0.02623306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00192757 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,333,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

