Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fortinet Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortinet in a report released on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.96. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $121.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,965,000 after buying an additional 1,506,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,428,000 after acquiring an additional 56,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,486,000 after acquiring an additional 537,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,057,000 after acquiring an additional 386,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $175,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $253,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,004. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

