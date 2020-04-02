Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Iamgold Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iamgold in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

IMG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of IMG opened at C$3.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.75. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.55.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$387.25 million during the quarter.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

