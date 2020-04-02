Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Autoweb Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Autoweb in a research note issued on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl expects that the information services provider will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Autoweb’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AUTO. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Autoweb from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.22.

Shares of Autoweb stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.40. Autoweb has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoweb stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Autoweb worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

