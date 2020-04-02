Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Novartis AG’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novartis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVS. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

NYSE NVS opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 97.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,714,000 after purchasing an additional 118,989 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

