Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 2nd (AB, ABMD, ABR, ACRE, ACTG, ADNT, ADT, ADTN, AEG, AEO)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 2nd:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Easterly Government Properties (NASDAQ:BPYU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

