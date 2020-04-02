Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 2nd (AA, AAXN, ABUS, ACA, ACAD, ACIA, ACOR, ADMA, ADP, ADVM)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 2nd:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:IMAB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Noble (NYSE:NE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NEXCF (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bill.com (NASDAQ:RVMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

