Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Raymond James decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$14.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.81.

ERO stock opened at C$9.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $931.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$8.40 and a 12 month high of C$25.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.24.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

