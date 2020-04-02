Espers Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Espers coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. In the last week, Espers has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Espers has a market cap of $361,342.16 and $26.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00995073 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00048383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029928 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00172170 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007197 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000498 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00073313 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

