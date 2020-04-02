Esportbits Tops 1-Day Volume of $26,741.00 (HLT)

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Esportbits has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Esportbits has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $26,741.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Esportbits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001647 BTC on exchanges including C2CX and Coinsbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.02591371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00192304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 tokens. Esportbits’ official website is esportbits.com. Esportbits’ official message board is esportbits.com/posts. Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit. The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Esportbits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and C2CX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Esportbits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Esportbits using one of the exchanges listed above.

