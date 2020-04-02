Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Cut to $262.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $298.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.64.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.87. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2,296.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $492,181,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,591,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,374 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 433.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 931,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,478,000 after acquiring an additional 757,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,964,000 after acquiring an additional 698,750 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

