Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $238.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $320.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s current price.

ESS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.64.

NYSE ESS traded down $9.44 on Thursday, reaching $190.88. The stock had a trading volume of 381,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,908. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.87. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

