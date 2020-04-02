Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Establishment Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Establishment Labs from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after buying an additional 230,940 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.
Establishment Labs stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $328.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.29. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 76.98% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.
