Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its target price decreased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 122,313.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,107 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,053,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,822,000 after acquiring an additional 763,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth $8,759,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 304.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 387,113 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after acquiring an additional 360,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.