Ethereum Classic Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $593.65 million and approximately $1.60 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.10 or 0.00074942 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange and BTC Trade UA.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.71 or 0.02080713 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Indodax, Bittrex, Kraken, CoinTiger, HBUS, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Coinut, Coinone, Bitsane, ABCC, C-CEX, FCoin, Coinhub, Binance, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Upbit, Bithumb, Gate.io, CoinExchange, BigONE, CoinEgg, Instant Bitex, Bitfinex, Liquid, LBank, Bitbns, ZB.COM, BCEX, Ovis, ChaoEX, Crex24, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Huobi, Korbit, OKCoin International, BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia, HitBTC, YoBit, BTC Markets, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro, EXX, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, Stocks.Exchange, QBTC, Koineks, CoinBene, C2CX, BtcTrade.im, Bibox, Coinroom, Gatehub, Coinnest, Exmo, Cryptomate, Poloniex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.