Etherparty Price Down 8.9% This Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Etherparty token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, ACX and HitBTC. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $892,913.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.76 or 0.02596937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00193995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, ACX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.