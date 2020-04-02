E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for E*TRADE Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

ETFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.42.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

