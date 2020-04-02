EUNO (EUNO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,132.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, EUNO has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $126,910.95 and approximately $4,132.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000575 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001098 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 36,194,079 coins and its circulating supply is 33,229,373 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.