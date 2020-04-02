Eva Cash (EVC) Price Hits $0.0022

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Eva Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer, Altilly and Coinlim. Eva Cash has a total market cap of $1,955.22 and approximately $39.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eva Cash has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eva Cash alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00050861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.96 or 0.04407080 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036703 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003372 BTC.

About Eva Cash

EVC is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eva Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eva Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.