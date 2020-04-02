EvenCoin (EVN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $449,215.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $337,366.80 and $449,215.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00068547 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00339157 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000896 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047298 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012245 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008727 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012635 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001599 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

