Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $282.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.33.

Everest Re Group stock traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.39. The stock had a trading volume of 291,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $168.16 and a 12 month high of $294.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,456,000 after purchasing an additional 57,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

