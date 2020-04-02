EverGreenCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $198,719.36 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $198,719.36 and $8.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00984265 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029646 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00172645 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007195 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000475 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00073381 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,242,691 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

