Everus Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.30 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Everus has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Everus has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and $14.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $5.60, $18.94 and $32.15.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.04508846 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036639 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010645 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

About Everus

EVR is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,601,868 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. The official website for Everus is everus.org.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $33.94, $50.98, $5.60, $13.77, $10.39, $24.43, $7.50, $20.33 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

