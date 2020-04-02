EveryCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $94,324.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EveryCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.76 or 0.02596937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00193995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io.

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

