EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXAS. BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.45. 144,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,947. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $155,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $84,363.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,731 shares of company stock worth $4,462,531. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $127,617,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,335,000 after purchasing an additional 479,812 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,690,000 after purchasing an additional 375,796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,163,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

