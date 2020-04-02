EXMR (EXMR) One Day Volume Tops $31,070.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR token can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001453 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001089 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

