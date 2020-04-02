Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.12). Exterran reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $272.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXTN shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exterran to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Exterran has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director William M. Goodyear bought 7,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,539.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 310,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,863,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,650,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,709. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Exterran by 386.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 200,107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exterran by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 131,576 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exterran by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,124,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 84,469 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

